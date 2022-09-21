Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 499 more COVID-19 cases

All News 15:49 September 21, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 499 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 276,072, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 373 from the Army, 39 from the Air Force, 37 from units under the direct control of the ministry and 28 from the Navy.

There were also 20 cases from the Marine Corps and two from the ministry.

Currently, 2,675 military personnel are under treatment.

A soldier gets tested for COVID-19 at a testing center in central Seoul, in this file photo taken March 26, 2022. (Yonhap)

