S. Korean Bond Yields on Sept. 21, 2022
All News 16:37 September 21, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.175 3.167 +0.8
2-year TB 3.858 3.810 +4.8
3-year TB 3.847 3.823 +2.4
10-year TB 3.891 3.836 +5.5
2-year MSB 3.849 3.817 +3.2
3-year CB (AA-) 4.843 4.806 +3.7
91-day CD 3.020 3.000 +2.0
