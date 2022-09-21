Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
Yoon promises to ask U.S. to pay attention to rights of Korean residents
NEW YORK -- President Yoon Suk-yeol met with Korean residents in New York on Tuesday and promised to ask the U.S. government to ensure their rights and safety.
The banquet, which was held as part of Yoon's visit to the city to attend the U.N. General Assembly, brought together some 170 Korean residents, including the head of the Korean American Association of Greater New York and business owners.
Nuclear power included in revised green taxonomy
SEOUL -- South Korea has made it official that nuclear energy will be included in the list of government-labeled green economic activities despite opposition from environmental activists.
The environment ministry on Tuesday released a draft revision to the national green taxonomy guideline.
(2nd LD) Exports down 8.7 pct during first 20 days of September
SEOUL -- South Korea's exports fell 8.7 percent on-year in the first 20 days of September due mainly to fewer working days, and the country logged a trade deficit on high energy costs, data showed Wednesday.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$32.96 billion in the Sept. 1-20 period, compared with $36.11 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
S. Korea seeks active cooperation with EU on nuclear power generation
SEOUL -- South Korea seeks to boost cooperation with European nations on nuclear power generation facilities in a move to ensure energy security and better respond to climate change, the industry ministry here said Wednesday.
How to deepen energy ties was one of the major agenda items during a meeting in Seoul between Deputy Trade Minister Jeong Dae-jin and the EU delegation, led by the European Parliament's First Vice President Othmar Karas and Cristian-Silviu BUSOI, who chairs its industry and energy committee, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
N. Korea's new nuclear law seems focused on boosting deterrence: experts
SEOUL -- North Korea's recent codification of its nuclear policy that leaves the door open for preemptive strikes appears to be aimed at boosting its deterrence capabilities against external threats, experts here said Wednesday.
Earlier this month, North Korea promulgated a law on the conditions of launching preemptive nuclear strikes, which include when it faces an imminent threat to regime security.
S. Korea, EU lawmakers discuss cooperation in interparliamentary meeting
SEOUL -- Lawmakers from South Korea and the European Union (EU) held a meeting to discuss ways to boost parliamentary cooperation in areas such as energy and climate change, the National Assembly said Wednesday.
Among the attendees at the Tuesday meeting were ruling People Power Party Rep. Park Soo-young and main opposition Democratic Party Rep. Lee Sang-min. From the EU, members of the European Parliament's Delegation for Relations with the Korean Peninsula, chaired by Lukas Mandl, and EU Ambassador to South Korea Maria Castillo Fernandez took part.
In-form midfielder Lee Kang-in can taste spot on World Cup squad
SEOUL -- RCD Mallorca's South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in has been playing some of his best football of late, earning the nomination for La Liga's Player of the Month for August and climbing to a tie for the league lead in assists.
And yet, the 21-year-old says he has not changed one bit. His approach to the game has remained the same, which he believes has led to his long-awaited selection to the South Korean national team for upcoming friendlies and could even send him to the World Cup in Qatar in November.
S. Korea, Lithuania hold senior-level talks on arms industry cooperation
SEOUL -- Senior defense officials of South Korea and Lithuania held talks in Seoul on Wednesday to discuss arms industry cooperation and other bilateral issues, the defense ministry here said.
Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul met with his Lithuanian counterpart, Vilius Semeska, as the latter came here to attend DX Korea 2022, an ongoing biennial international defense exhibition.
