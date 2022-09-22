Yoon, Kishida hold summit in New York
All News 01:34 September 22, 2022
By Lee Haye-ah
NEW YORK, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held a summit in New York on Wednesday, the presidential office said.
The office did not provide further details.
The meeting is the first summit between the two nations since December 2019, raising hope of improving relations badly frayed over wartime forced labor and other issues related to Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
