N. Korea says it has not exported weapons, ammunition to Russia: state media
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's military said Thursday it has not exported weapons or ammunition to Russia and does not plan to do so, according to its state media.
"We have never exported weapons or ammunition to Russia before and we will not plan to export them," the vice director general of the General Bureau of Equipment at the North's defense ministry said in an English-language statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.
The comments come after reports earlier this month that said Moscow had requested ammunition from Pyongyang amid the war in Ukraine.
