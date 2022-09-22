(LEAD) N. Korea's military says it has never exported weapons to Russia
(ATTN: MODIFIES headline; UPDATES throughout with more details; ADDS photo, byline)
By Chae Yun-hwan
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's military said Thursday it has never exported weapons to Russia and does not plan to do so, according to its state media, rejecting accusations of arms trade between the two countries.
Earlier this month, a U.S. state department spokesperson said Russia may be in the process of purchasing "millions of rockets and artillery shells" from North Korea, which would violate multiple U.N. Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on the North.
In response, a top North Korean military official issued a rare press statement.
"We have never exported weapons or ammunition to Russia before and we will not plan to export them," the vice director general of the General Bureau of Equipment at the North's defense ministry said in the English-language statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). The KCNA did not mention the name of the official.
"We condemn the U.S. for thoughtlessly circulating the rumor against the DPRK to pursue its base political and military aim," the official added. DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Still, the official defended the North's right to develop arms and export them, and took aim at U.N. Security Council's resolutions against Pyongyang.
"Not only the development, production, possession of military equipment, but also their export and import are the lawful right peculiar to a sovereign state," the official said. "We have never recognized the UNSC unlawful 'sanctions resolution' against the DPRK, which was cooked up by the U.S. and its vassal forces."
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
Actor Ahn Sung-ki being treated for blood cancer
-
China's top legislator due in South Korea
-
Justice Party tables bill aimed at protecting labor unions against damage suits
-
(Yonhap Interview) Air Premia to operate 5 long-haul routes by 2023
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
(LEAD) Subway murder suspect says 'very sorry' as he shows up for hearing on arrest warrant
-
'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says no plan to cast Hollywood stars in 2nd season
-
Man arrested for killing female subway attendant at Sindang Station toilet
-
Lawmakers call for beefing up protection of stalking victims
-
Satellite imagery suggests N. Korea may be preparing to launch new submarine: 38 North
-
Yoon promises to ask U.S. to pay attention to rights of Korean residents
-
Yoon asks U.N. chief for stern response to N.K. provocations
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls on U.N. member countries to stand together to defend freedom
-
In letter to Xi, N. Korean leader highlights strong bilateral ties against 'hostile forces'