-- Gov't lifts real estate rules for non-metropolitan areas except for Sejong amid falling home prices (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gov't eases real estate rules for provincial regions amid concerns over hard-landing of housing prices (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't lifts restrictions on all provinces except for Sejong (Donga Ilbo)

-- Leaders of S. Korea, Japan sit one-on-one for 1st time in 2 years, 9 months (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Real estate regulations lifted for all provinces except for Sejong (Segye Times)

-- Putin orders mobilization of 300,000 army reservists (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Putin orders mobilization of army in 1st such case since World War II (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Farmers' plight deepens as rice prices tumble (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon, Kishida meet, agree on need to improve ties (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Samsung heir Lee hints at possible talks with SoftBank chief over potential ARM takeover (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Developers take blow as banks scale back project financing (Korea Economic Daily)

