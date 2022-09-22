S. Korea concerned about far-reaching negative impacts of U.S.' EV tax law on bilateral ties

The U.S.' Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), signed by U.S. President Joe Biden in August, gives up to US$7,500 in tax credits to buyers of EVs assembled only in North America, sparking concerns that Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp., giant automakers based in South Korea, will lose ground in the U.S. market, as they make EVs at domestic plants for export to the U.S.