Daewoo Shipbuilding develops ESG assessment indexes
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) said Thursday it has developed indexes to assess the performance of its ESG management activities for the first time among local shipyards.
DSME, a major local shipbuilder, said it has applied the 146 ESG indexes to its Okpo shipyard on Geoje Island, about 400 kilometers south of Seoul.
ESG is short for environmental, social and governance criteria using factors to evaluate companies on how far advanced they are in the sectors of environmental protection, social justice and business ethics.
DSME had cooperated with Korean Register, a South Korean ship quality assurance and risk management company, in developing the indexes -- 48 on environment, 44 social ones and 54 governance items.
DSME said the indexes include items tailored for the local shipbuilding industry, including those on safety, eco-friendliness, smart ship technologies and a labor-management culture.
DSME's move comes as ESG has emerged as a key assessment factor for decisions on investment in companies across the globe.
(END)
-
Actor Ahn Sung-ki being treated for blood cancer
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
Justice Party tables bill aimed at protecting labor unions against damage suits
-
(Yonhap Interview) Air Premia to operate 5 long-haul routes by 2023
-
(LEAD) China's top legislator visits South Korea
-
(LEAD) Subway murder suspect says 'very sorry' as he shows up for hearing on arrest warrant
-
'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says no plan to cast Hollywood stars in 2nd season
-
Lawmakers call for beefing up protection of stalking victims
-
(Yonhap Interview) Air Premia to operate 5 long-haul routes by 2023
-
(4th LD) Yoon invites Chinese leader Xi to visit S. Korea
-
Satellite imagery suggests N. Korea may be preparing to launch new submarine: 38 North
-
Yoon promises to ask U.S. to pay attention to rights of Korean residents
-
Yoon asks U.N. chief for stern response to N.K. provocations
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's military says it has never exported weapons to Russia