Yoon, Biden discuss N. Korea, supply chains: White House
WASHINGTON, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- The White House said Wednesday the leaders of South Korea and the United States reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering the bilateral alliance against North Korean threats and also talked about such other pending issues as supply chains and energy security.
President Yoon Suk-yeol and his American counterpart Joe Biden had a brief bilateral meeting in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.
They "reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen the U.S.-ROK alliance and ensure close cooperation to address the threat posed by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)," Biden's office said in a readout of the results of the talks.
They also "discussed our ongoing cooperation on a broad range of priority issues including supply chain resilience, critical technologies, economic and energy security, global health, and climate change," it added without giving further details.
(END)
-
Actor Ahn Sung-ki being treated for blood cancer
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
Justice Party tables bill aimed at protecting labor unions against damage suits
-
(Yonhap Interview) Air Premia to operate 5 long-haul routes by 2023
-
(LEAD) China's top legislator visits South Korea
-
(LEAD) Subway murder suspect says 'very sorry' as he shows up for hearing on arrest warrant
-
'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says no plan to cast Hollywood stars in 2nd season
-
Lawmakers call for beefing up protection of stalking victims
-
(Yonhap Interview) Air Premia to operate 5 long-haul routes by 2023
-
(4th LD) Yoon invites Chinese leader Xi to visit S. Korea
-
Satellite imagery suggests N. Korea may be preparing to launch new submarine: 38 North
-
Yoon promises to ask U.S. to pay attention to rights of Korean residents
-
Yoon asks U.N. chief for stern response to N.K. provocations
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's military says it has never exported weapons to Russia