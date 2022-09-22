(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
Actor Ahn Sung-ki being treated for blood cancer
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
Justice Party tables bill aimed at protecting labor unions against damage suits
-
(Yonhap Interview) Air Premia to operate 5 long-haul routes by 2023
-
(LEAD) China's top legislator visits South Korea
-
(LEAD) Subway murder suspect says 'very sorry' as he shows up for hearing on arrest warrant
-
'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says no plan to cast Hollywood stars in 2nd season
-
Lawmakers call for beefing up protection of stalking victims
-
(Yonhap Interview) Air Premia to operate 5 long-haul routes by 2023
-
(4th LD) Yoon invites Chinese leader Xi to visit S. Korea
-
Satellite imagery suggests N. Korea may be preparing to launch new submarine: 38 North
-
Yoon promises to ask U.S. to pay attention to rights of Korean residents
-
Yoon asks U.N. chief for stern response to N.K. provocations
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's military says it has never exported weapons to Russia