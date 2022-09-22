S. Korea plans to lift mask mandate for outdoor sporting events, concerts
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- The government plans to lift the mask wearing requirement for large outdoor gatherings, such as sporting events and concerts, as early as this week amid a steady decline in new COVID-19 cases, according to officials Thursday.
The decision came after an experts' advisory committee on the government's infectious disease response policy recommended the lifting of the mask mandate in outdoor gatherings of over 50 people.
Currently, people not wearing a mask at such large outdoor events are subject to a fine.
In May, the government lifted the outdoor mask mandate for individuals but kept the mask rule for large outdoor group gatherings, such as sporting and concert events, and outdoor rallies.
The government plans to announce the decision as early as this week. Rules for indoor mask wearing, however, remain in place for the time being, according to officials.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actor Ahn Sung-ki being treated for blood cancer
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
Justice Party tables bill aimed at protecting labor unions against damage suits
-
(LEAD) China's top legislator visits South Korea
-
Lawmakers call for beefing up protection of stalking victims
-
(LEAD) Subway murder suspect says 'very sorry' as he shows up for hearing on arrest warrant
-
'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says no plan to cast Hollywood stars in 2nd season
-
Lawmakers call for beefing up protection of stalking victims
-
(4th LD) Yoon invites Chinese leader Xi to visit S. Korea
-
PPP launches task force against Moon's solar panels project
-
Satellite imagery suggests N. Korea may be preparing to launch new submarine: 38 North
-
Yoon promises to ask U.S. to pay attention to rights of Korean residents
-
Yoon, Biden meet briefly in New York
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's military says it has never exported weapons to Russia
-
(3rd LD) Yoon, Kishida agree on need to improve bilateral ties by resolving pending issues