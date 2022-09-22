Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Dongbu to sell shares to raise capital

All News 14:21 September 22, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- Dongbu Corp. on Thursday announced that it will sell stock to raise capital.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue nothing common shares at a price of 5,000 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)

Keywords
#Dongbu Corporation
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!