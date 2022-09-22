Military reports 452 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:52 September 22, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 452 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 276,521, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 340 from the Army, 52 from the Air Force, 24 from units under the direct control of the ministry and 21 from the Navy.
There were also 12 cases from the Marine Corps and three from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Currently, 2,541 military personnel are under treatment.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
