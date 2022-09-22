Slain fisheries official's family to file complaint against ex-President Moon
MOKPO, South Korea, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- The family of a South Korean government official killed by North Korea in 2020 plans to file a complaint against former President Moon Jae-in next week accusing him of mishandling the death, a family member said Thursday.
The 2020 death of the 47-year-old fisheries official, Lee Dae-jun, near the western sea border is being revisited under the Yoon Suk-yeol government after the Coast Guard in June overturned its earlier conclusion that he was killed while attempting to defect the North.
The Coast Guard said it had no concrete evidence behind the conclusion announced during the previous Moon Jae-in administration.
Top national security officials of the former Moon government, including former National Intelligence Service Director Park Jie-won, former National Security Adviser Suh Hoon and former Defense Minister Suh Wook, have been so far accused of mishandling the case, including fabricating related intelligence reports.
Following a belated funeral ceremony for the late official held in Mokpo on Thursday, the official's elder brother, Lee Rae-jin, said the bereaved family plans to file a complaint against Moon with the prosecution next week.
"Our family plans to condemn all those who are under suspicions and file complaints against them ... even former President Moon Jae-in," the elder brother told reporters.
