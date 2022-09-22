KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Daewoong 21,350 DN 900
TaekwangInd 743,000 DN 23,000
ORION Holdings 14,850 UP 200
KCC 257,000 DN 12,500
SKBP 62,000 DN 1,700
AmoreG 32,050 DN 1,200
HyundaiMtr 193,500 DN 3,500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,450 DN 100
KIA CORP. 79,200 DN 500
HITEJINRO 28,600 DN 50
Yuhan 55,800 0
SLCORP 37,050 DN 250
CJ LOGISTICS 103,500 DN 2,500
DOOSAN 92,700 UP 1,700
DL 66,300 DN 600
Meritz Insurance 34,100 DN 800
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 66,100 DN 1,200
ShinhanGroup 36,050 DN 100
Daesang 22,650 UP 350
SKNetworks 4,130 DN 70
Hyundai M&F INS 31,150 UP 500
DB HiTek 40,450 DN 900
CJ 76,400 UP 300
TaihanElecWire 1,625 UP 35
LX INT 42,500 UP 450
DongkukStlMill 13,200 DN 600
SK hynix 86,000 DN 2,000
Youngpoong 713,000 UP 46,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,850 DN 800
CUCKOO HOMESYS 27,900 DN 350
SamsungF&MIns 193,000 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 13,700 DN 1,200
Kogas 36,800 UP 550
KAL 25,550 DN 350
LG Corp. 79,700 DN 100
POSCO CHEMICAL 183,500 UP 4,000
Boryung 10,650 DN 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 62,900 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,600 DN 1,000
Shinsegae 242,000 DN 4,500
