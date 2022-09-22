KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Nongshim 304,000 UP 4,500
SSANGYONGCNE 6,770 UP 100
SGBC 46,550 DN 2,300
Hyosung 73,300 DN 400
LOTTE 40,850 UP 900
GCH Corp 16,700 DN 600
LS 63,600 UP 300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES125500 UP4500
LotteChilsung 169,000 UP 3,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,970 DN 90
POSCO Holdings 235,500 DN 2,500
DB INSURANCE 59,400 DN 500
SamsungElec 54,400 DN 900
NHIS 9,500 DN 150
DongwonInd 234,500 DN 500
GC Corp 134,000 DN 6,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,450 DN 170
SKC 101,500 DN 1,500
GS Retail 26,900 DN 100
SamsungElecMech 121,500 DN 4,000
KPIC 112,500 0
Ottogi 479,500 UP 13,500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 629,000 UP 10,000
GS E&C 26,550 DN 700
Hanssem 47,450 DN 700
F&F 154,500 UP 500
MERITZ SECU 4,305 DN 265
HtlShilla 76,500 0
Hanmi Science 34,600 DN 100
KSOE 85,300 UP 700
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 51,000 UP 1,650
MS IND 22,150 DN 700
OCI 103,500 UP 2,500
LS ELECTRIC 52,300 UP 400
KorZinc 604,000 UP 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,880 UP 100
HyundaiMipoDock 110,000 UP 8,000
IS DONGSEO 32,500 DN 950
S-Oil 90,000 UP 1,100
LG Innotek 355,000 UP 11,500
(MORE)
-
Actor Ahn Sung-ki being treated for blood cancer
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
Justice Party tables bill aimed at protecting labor unions against damage suits
-
(LEAD) China's top legislator visits South Korea
-
Lawmakers call for beefing up protection of stalking victims
-
(LEAD) Subway murder suspect says 'very sorry' as he shows up for hearing on arrest warrant
-
'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says no plan to cast Hollywood stars in 2nd season
-
Lawmakers call for beefing up protection of stalking victims
-
(4th LD) Yoon invites Chinese leader Xi to visit S. Korea
-
PPP launches task force against Moon's solar panels project
-
Satellite imagery suggests N. Korea may be preparing to launch new submarine: 38 North
-
Yoon promises to ask U.S. to pay attention to rights of Korean residents
-
Yoon, Biden meet briefly in New York
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's military says it has never exported weapons to Russia
-
(3rd LD) Yoon, Kishida agree on need to improve bilateral ties by resolving pending issues