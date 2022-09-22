KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 170,000 DN 500
HMM 19,850 DN 550
HYUNDAI WIA 70,600 DN 1,100
Hanwha 28,500 DN 250
KumhoPetrochem 124,500 DN 3,500
SamsungSecu 33,250 DN 450
KG DONGBU STL 9,590 DN 110
Mobis 209,500 DN 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 76,400 UP 2,600
S-1 56,500 UP 200
ZINUS 37,050 DN 950
Hanchem 195,500 UP 6,500
DWS 50,000 DN 800
KEPCO 20,300 UP 550
SKTelecom 51,400 DN 300
SamsungEng 23,550 UP 300
SAMSUNG C&T 111,500 DN 1,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 93,800 DN 600
PanOcean 5,420 DN 60
IBK 9,880 UP 30
CheilWorldwide 22,800 DN 100
ShinpoongPharm 21,400 DN 400
HyundaiElev 25,250 DN 700
SAMSUNG SDS 120,000 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 51,700 UP 700
KUMHOTIRE 3,555 DN 90
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL29000 UP100
Hanon Systems 10,100 DN 150
SK 222,000 DN 1,500
Handsome 27,100 0
KT 36,100 DN 450
ILJIN MATERIALS 62,200 DN 200
LOTTE TOUR 12,000 DN 300
SAMSUNG CARD 31,450 UP 50
Asiana Airlines 14,300 DN 300
DONGSUH 21,700 DN 500
COWAY 55,700 DN 500
LG Uplus 11,250 DN 300
SAMSUNG LIFE 63,400 DN 700
Kakao 61,300 DN 2,700
(MORE)
-
Actor Ahn Sung-ki being treated for blood cancer
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
Justice Party tables bill aimed at protecting labor unions against damage suits
-
(LEAD) China's top legislator visits South Korea
-
Lawmakers call for beefing up protection of stalking victims
-
(LEAD) Subway murder suspect says 'very sorry' as he shows up for hearing on arrest warrant
-
'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says no plan to cast Hollywood stars in 2nd season
-
Lawmakers call for beefing up protection of stalking victims
-
(4th LD) Yoon invites Chinese leader Xi to visit S. Korea
-
PPP launches task force against Moon's solar panels project
-
Satellite imagery suggests N. Korea may be preparing to launch new submarine: 38 North
-
Yoon promises to ask U.S. to pay attention to rights of Korean residents
-
Yoon, Biden meet briefly in New York
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's military says it has never exported weapons to Russia
-
(3rd LD) Yoon, Kishida agree on need to improve bilateral ties by resolving pending issues