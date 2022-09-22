KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
NCsoft 347,000 DN 9,500
KT&G 86,400 UP 800
HANATOUR SERVICE 62,400 DN 1,700
COSMAX 61,200 DN 2,200
KIWOOM 82,400 DN 1,400
DSME 22,250 UP 900
HDSINFRA 5,140 DN 80
Doosan Enerbility 17,300 UP 50
Doosanfc 31,850 UP 50
DWEC 4,585 DN 175
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,300 UP 400
CJ CheilJedang 417,500 UP 9,000
LG Display 13,850 DN 150
KEPCO KPS 37,300 UP 150
LG H&H 692,000 DN 6,000
LGCHEM 626,000 UP 1,000
KEPCO E&C 62,100 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,300 DN 500
Kangwonland 26,350 UP 600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 29,050 UP 200
NAVER 206,500 DN 6,500
LGELECTRONICS 85,300 DN 2,700
Celltrion 169,000 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 57,600 DN 700
KIH 53,900 DN 1,200
AMOREPACIFIC 117,500 DN 2,500
GS 47,400 UP 800
LIG Nex1 97,400 UP 2,200
Fila Holdings 33,500 UP 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 164,500 DN 2,000
TKG Huchems 20,700 0
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 180,500 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,150 DN 200
HANWHA LIFE 2,270 DN 50
FOOSUNG 14,100 UP 50
SK Innovation 175,500 DN 3,000
POONGSAN 27,150 DN 50
KBFinancialGroup 49,050 UP 250
Hansae 17,000 UP 450
Youngone Corp 49,500 UP 1,600
(MORE)
-
Actor Ahn Sung-ki being treated for blood cancer
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
Justice Party tables bill aimed at protecting labor unions against damage suits
-
(LEAD) China's top legislator visits South Korea
-
Lawmakers call for beefing up protection of stalking victims
-
(LEAD) Subway murder suspect says 'very sorry' as he shows up for hearing on arrest warrant
-
'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says no plan to cast Hollywood stars in 2nd season
-
Lawmakers call for beefing up protection of stalking victims
-
(4th LD) Yoon invites Chinese leader Xi to visit S. Korea
-
PPP launches task force against Moon's solar panels project
-
Satellite imagery suggests N. Korea may be preparing to launch new submarine: 38 North
-
Yoon promises to ask U.S. to pay attention to rights of Korean residents
-
Yoon, Biden meet briefly in New York
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's military says it has never exported weapons to Russia
-
(3rd LD) Yoon, Kishida agree on need to improve bilateral ties by resolving pending issues