KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 67,900 UP 5,100
GKL 16,100 DN 100
KOLON IND 48,700 DN 1,300
HanmiPharm 239,500 UP 3,000
SD Biosensor 29,050 DN 550
Meritz Financial 23,800 DN 450
BNK Financial Group 6,520 DN 70
emart 90,200 DN 700
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY381 00 DN200
KOLMAR KOREA 40,800 DN 200
PIAM 37,050 UP 350
HANJINKAL 41,000 DN 1,200
CHONGKUNDANG 81,100 DN 700
DoubleUGames 43,050 0
MANDO 49,850 DN 1,150
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 785,000 DN 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 31,850 DN 150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,750 UP 250
Netmarble 56,200 DN 2,200
KRAFTON 216,500 DN 5,500
HD HYUNDAI 60,000 UP 1,000
ORION 105,000 UP 500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 35,400 DN 250
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,750 DN 100
BGF Retail 164,000 UP 500
SKCHEM 105,000 UP 3,500
HDC-OP 11,400 DN 50
HYOSUNG TNC 287,500 DN 4,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 383,000 DN 11,000
HANILCMT 13,850 UP 100
SKBS 89,600 DN 1,500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,800 0
KakaoBank 24,050 DN 1,000
HYBE 149,000 DN 6,500
SK ie technology 68,400 DN 2,900
LG Energy Solution 488,500 UP 9,000
DL E&C 39,450 DN 1,000
kakaopay 57,900 DN 2,400
K Car 16,200 DN 1,150
SKSQUARE 39,450 DN 150
(END)
-
