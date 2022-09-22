Gangnam Festival to be held fully in person for 1st time since pandemic
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- This year's Gangnam Festival, a popular music and arts extravaganza in southern Seoul, will be held wholly in person for the first time since the pandemic, organizers said Thursday.
The 11th annual festival will take place from Sept. 30 to Oct. 8 across Gangnam, the posh district in southern Seoul, with 19 programs that include K-pop, classical music, fashion, media art, film, food, taekwondo and a marathon, the ward office said.
The event was held online or with a limited attendance in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. With the coronavirus subsiding, the festival comes back in full force this year.
The highlight of the festival will be a large-scale K-pop concert scheduled for Oct. 2. It will feature Psy, The Boyz, Highlight, Chungha, Weekly and other popular musicians.
Another pop music show combining performances by top ballad and trot artists, and a song contest for the public will be held on Oct. 7 and 8.
The festival will also offer on Oct. 1 a classical music concert by the Gangnam Symphony Orchestra and a fashion show where Gangnam residents will hit the runway showcasing clothing by designers from the district.
Other programs include the International Peace Marathon with 6,000 participants on Oct. 3, a media art show themed on flowers, people and dance to be screened on 21 large outdoor electronic boards from Oct. 5-8, a foreign nationals' taekwondo competition on Oct. 8, and a K-pop cover dance event on Sept. 30.
(END)
-
Actor Ahn Sung-ki being treated for blood cancer
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
(LEAD) China's top legislator visits South Korea
-
Lawmakers call for beefing up protection of stalking victims
-
Speaker Kim, China's top legislator agree on beefing up strategic communication for peace on Korean Peninsula
-
(LEAD) Subway murder suspect says 'very sorry' as he shows up for hearing on arrest warrant
-
'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says no plan to cast Hollywood stars in 2nd season
-
Lawmakers call for beefing up protection of stalking victims
-
(4th LD) Yoon invites Chinese leader Xi to visit S. Korea
-
PPP launches task force against Moon's solar panels project
-
Satellite imagery suggests N. Korea may be preparing to launch new submarine: 38 North
-
Presidential office defends Yoon over apparent use of foul language
-
Yoon promises to ask U.S. to pay attention to rights of Korean residents
-
Yoon, Biden meet briefly in New York
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's military says it has never exported weapons to Russia