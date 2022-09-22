S. Korean Bond Yields on Sept. 22, 2022
All News 16:45 September 22, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.278 3.175 +10.3
2-year TB 4.070 3.858 +21.2
3-year TB 4.104 3.847 +25.7
10-year TB 3.997 3.891 +10.6
2-year MSB 4.107 3.849 +25.8
3-year CB (AA-) 5.092 4.843 +24.9
91-day CD 3.040 3.020 +2.0
(END)
