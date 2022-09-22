Jeju logs more than 10 mln visitors amid eased COVID-19 curbs
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- The number of visitors to South Korea's southern resort island of Jeju has topped 10 million so far this year, recovering from a slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, data showed Thursday.
The number of travelers, including those coming from overseas, to Jeju, one of the most favored travel destinations in South Korea, totaled 10,004,145 as of Monday, up 22.7 percent from a year ago, according to the data from the Jeju Tourism Association,
Last year, the 10-million milestone was reached on Nov. 8.
The tourism association said the eased virus curbs have triggered growing travel demand.
But a full-fledged recovery is still a long way off.
The number of visitors to Jeju stood at around 14.31 million in 2018, 15.29 million in 2019.
The annual tally dipped to 10.24 million in 2020, when the country confirmed the first local case of the COVID-19. Last year, the figure was some 12 million.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actor Ahn Sung-ki being treated for blood cancer
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
(LEAD) China's top legislator visits South Korea
-
Lawmakers call for beefing up protection of stalking victims
-
Speaker Kim, China's top legislator agree on beefing up strategic communication for peace on Korean Peninsula
-
(LEAD) Subway murder suspect says 'very sorry' as he shows up for hearing on arrest warrant
-
'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says no plan to cast Hollywood stars in 2nd season
-
Lawmakers call for beefing up protection of stalking victims
-
(4th LD) Yoon invites Chinese leader Xi to visit S. Korea
-
PPP launches task force against Moon's solar panels project
-
Satellite imagery suggests N. Korea may be preparing to launch new submarine: 38 North
-
Presidential office defends Yoon over apparent use of foul language
-
Yoon promises to ask U.S. to pay attention to rights of Korean residents
-
Yoon, Biden meet briefly in New York
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's military says it has never exported weapons to Russia