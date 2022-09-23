Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon fails to produce diplomatic accomplishments in New York (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Outcome of Yoon's brief meetings with Biden, Kishida falls short of expectations (Kookmin Daily)

-- Won falls below 1,400 per dollar on Fed's signal of another sharp rate hike (Donga Ilbo)

-- Won sinks through 1,400 per dollar on Fed rate hike (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Won dips below 1,400 per dollar on Fed's aggressive monetary tightening (Segye Times)

-- S. Korean won sinks below 1,400 after Fed's 'giant-step' rate hike (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Won falls through 1,400 on Powell, Putin shocks (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon's 1st trip to North America borders on 'diplomatic disaster' (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korean economy weighed down by predicaments of 3 'highs' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Won dips through 1,400 on Fed's 3rd straight 75 basis-point rate hike (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Won weakens through 1,400 on Fed's hawkish stance (Korea Economic Daily)

