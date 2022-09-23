(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 23)

The Yoon administration brought this on itself. What matters in a summit is substance, not formality or protocol. If one side is led by the other side from the beginning, it cannot convince the other. If Kim Tae-hyo, the first deputy director of the National Security Office, had not announced a Yoon-Kishida summit even before both sides fixed their summit schedule, Yoon could have a more substantial meeting with his counterpart. Negotiation to address the wartime forced labor issue is yet to begin. Such a hurry without preparations cannot lead to satisfactory results.