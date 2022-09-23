2020 -- The defense ministry announces North Korea fatally shot a South Korean fisheries ministry official drifting at sea before dousing his body with oil and setting it on fire. According to the defense ministry, the 47-year-old official had disappeared while on duty aboard an inspection boat in waters off the western border island of Yeonpyeong. The defense ministry condemned "such a brutal act" by North Korea and called for an explanation from Pyongyang.

