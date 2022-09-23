SK Telecom's 5G download speed ranks No. 1 among global telecos: report
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co., South Korea's largest wireless carrier, ranks No. 1 in terms of download speed of 5G networks, an industry report showed Friday.
According to global mobile industry tracker Opensignal, the average download speed using SK Telecom's 5G network was recorded at 469.6 megabits per second (Mbps), 2.55 times faster than the 184.2 Mbps average among global mobile carriers.
LG Uplus Corp., the country's third-largest mobile carrier, ranked second, with 429.6 Mbps, followed by Bulgaria's Vivacom Inc., Tele2 AB of Sweden and KT Corp. of South Korea.
In terms of 5G upload speed, SK Telecom was ranked seventh, and LG Uplus came in at 16th place. SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus took the top three spots in terms of 5G gaming experience, the report showed.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actor Ahn Sung-ki being treated for blood cancer
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
Lawmakers call for beefing up protection of stalking victims
-
Speaker Kim, China's top legislator agree on beefing up strategic communication for peace on Korean Peninsula
-
(LEAD) Speaker Kim, China's top legislator agree on beefing up strategic communication for peace on Korean Peninsula
-
(LEAD) Subway murder suspect says 'very sorry' as he shows up for hearing on arrest warrant
-
'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says no plan to cast Hollywood stars in 2nd season
-
Lawmakers call for beefing up protection of stalking victims
-
(4th LD) Yoon invites Chinese leader Xi to visit S. Korea
-
PPP launches task force against Moon's solar panels project
-
Presidential office defends Yoon over apparent use of foul language
-
Satellite imagery suggests N. Korea may be preparing to launch new submarine: 38 North
-
Main opposition raps Yoon for failing to show tangible results in New York
-
Yoon, Biden meet briefly in New York
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's military denies exporting weapons, ammo to Russia