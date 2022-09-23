Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 September 23, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 22/16 Rain 0
Incheon 21/17 Rain 0
Suwon 23/15 Rain 0
Cheongju 25/16 Sunny 60
Daejeon 24/15 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 23/13 Sunny 60
Gangneung 27/17 Sunny 0
Jeonju 25/16 Sunny 20
Gwangju 25/17 Cloudy 20
Jeju 26/21 Cloudy 20
Daegu 27/16 Sunny 10
Busan 27/19 Cloudy 20
