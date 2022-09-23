Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 September 23, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 22/16 Rain 0

Incheon 21/17 Rain 0

Suwon 23/15 Rain 0

Cheongju 25/16 Sunny 60

Daejeon 24/15 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 23/13 Sunny 60

Gangneung 27/17 Sunny 0

Jeonju 25/16 Sunny 20

Gwangju 25/17 Cloudy 20

Jeju 26/21 Cloudy 20

Daegu 27/16 Sunny 10

Busan 27/19 Cloudy 20

