Dollar opens at 1,405.0 won DN from 1,409.7 won
All News 09:00 September 23, 2022
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Actor Ahn Sung-ki being treated for blood cancer
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
Lawmakers call for beefing up protection of stalking victims
-
Speaker Kim, China's top legislator agree on beefing up strategic communication for peace on Korean Peninsula
-
(LEAD) Speaker Kim, China's top legislator agree on beefing up strategic communication for peace on Korean Peninsula
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) Subway murder suspect says 'very sorry' as he shows up for hearing on arrest warrant
-
'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says no plan to cast Hollywood stars in 2nd season
-
Presidential office defends Yoon over apparent use of foul language
-
Lawmakers call for beefing up protection of stalking victims
-
(4th LD) Yoon invites Chinese leader Xi to visit S. Korea
-
Presidential office defends Yoon over apparent use of foul language
-
Satellite imagery suggests N. Korea may be preparing to launch new submarine: 38 North
-
USS Ronald Reagan to arrive in S. Korea in apparent warning to N. Korea
-
Main opposition raps Yoon for failing to show tangible results in New York
-
(LEAD) Presidential office denies Yoon used foul language to refer to Biden, Congress