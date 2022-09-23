(LEAD) BLACKPINK's 'Born Pink' sets 1st-week sales record for girl group album
(ATTN: UPDATES with sales figure of boy group NCT 127's new album in last two paras; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- "Born Pink," the second studio album from BLACKPINK, has broken the record for the biggest first week sales by a K-pop girl group in history, its agency said Friday.
The album set the record by selling more than 1.54 million copies in the first week of its release last Friday, YG Entertainment said, citing data from Hanteo Chart, a local market tracker.
The figure is more than twice the number of first week sales of 690,000 copies for the band's first studio album, "The Album," in 2020.
Since the Hanteo Chart tally does not include some of the overseas album sales, actual first-week sales for "Born Pink" are expected to be bigger, considering the band's large following abroad.
The new album has become the first album from any K-pop girl group to sell more than 2 million copies, according to Circle Chart, South Korea's benchmark music chart that reflects overseas sales.
"Born Pink" has topped iTunes albums charts of 60 countries, including the United States and Britain, upon its release with its main track, "Shut Down," staying atop the world's largest music streaming platform, Spotify, for the sixth consecutive day.
On YouTube, the music video for the prereleased song "Pink Venom" became the fastest video from a K-pop girl group to achieve 100 million views. It had garnered 330 million views as of 10 a.m. Friday. The video for "Shut Down" has also attracted more than 100 million views.
A new album by popular boy group NCT 127, which was released on the same day, coincidentally recorded the same first-week sales number, according to the band's agency Friday.
"2 Baddies," the band's fourth full-length album, had sold about 1.54 million copies in the first week of its release, SM Entertainment said, citing data from Hanteo Chart.
It added the number is the highest first-week sales of all SM-managed artists.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actor Ahn Sung-ki being treated for blood cancer
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
Speaker Kim, China's top legislator agree on beefing up strategic communication for peace on Korean Peninsula
-
(LEAD) Speaker Kim, China's top legislator agree on beefing up strategic communication for peace on Korean Peninsula
-
(2nd LD) Speaker Kim, China's top legislator agree on beefing up strategic communication for peace on Korean Peninsula
-
(LEAD) Subway murder suspect says 'very sorry' as he shows up for hearing on arrest warrant
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says no plan to cast Hollywood stars in 2nd season
-
Presidential office defends Yoon over apparent use of foul language
-
(4th LD) Yoon invites Chinese leader Xi to visit S. Korea
-
Presidential office defends Yoon over apparent use of foul language
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
Satellite imagery suggests N. Korea may be preparing to launch new submarine: 38 North
-
USS Ronald Reagan to arrive in S. Korea in apparent warning to N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Presidential office denies Yoon used foul language to refer to Biden, Congress