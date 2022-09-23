The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:07 September 23, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 2.50 2.50
1-M 2.66 2.65
2-M 2.83 2.79
3-M 3.03 2.95
6-M 3.53 3.41
12-M 4.05 3.90
(END)
