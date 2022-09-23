Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
(2nd LD) N. Korea's military denies exporting weapons, ammo to Russia
SEOUL -- North Korea's military said Thursday it has never exported weapons or ammunition to Russia and does not plan to do so, according to its state media, rejecting accusations of arms trade between the two countries amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Earlier this month, a U.S. state department spokesperson said Russia may be in the process of purchasing "millions of rockets and artillery shells" from North Korea, which would violate multiple U.N. Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on the North.
In letter to Xi, N. Korean leader highlights strong bilateral ties against 'hostile forces'
SEOUL -- In a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stressed that relations between the two sides will continue to grow despite "heinous isolation" from "hostile forces," according to Pyongyang's state media Wednesday.
"The constant support and encouragement by the general secretary and the party, government and people of China are ... victoriously advancing socialism despite the hostile forces' heinous isolation and blockade moves and the world health crisis," Kim wrote in the reply to Xi's congratulatory letter on the 74th birthday of the North on Sept. 9, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
Chief of N. Korea's minor political party dies: state media
SEOUL -- Pak Yong-il, a senior member of North Korea's parliament known for his role in inter-Korean exchanges, has died, according to Pyongyang's state media Tuesday.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent a wreath the previous day expressing deep condolences over his death, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
