Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Sept. 19 -- JCS chief warns N.K. regime cannot survive in case of nuclear use attempt
20 -- Chief of N. Korea's minor political party dies: state media
U.S. made dialogue offer to N. Korea in July, no response yet: envoy
21 -- In letter to Xi, N. Korean leader highlights strong bilateral ties against 'hostile forces'
Satellite imagery suggests N. Korea may be preparing to launch new submarine: 38 North
22 -- N. Korea's military denies exporting weapons, ammo to Russia
S. Koreans grow more skeptical of N. Korea's denuclearization: survey
23 -- U.S. stands by earlier intelligence on Russian request for N. Korean ammunition: Pentagon
-- S. Korean gov't calls on activists to refrain from sending leaflets to N.K.
(END)
(2nd LD) Speaker Kim, China's top legislator agree on beefing up strategic communication for peace on Korean Peninsula
S. Korea, U.S. warn of 'overwhelming, decisive' response to any N. Korean nuclear attack
Joint statement on key high-level S. Korea-U.S. deterrence dialogue
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday figure in 11 weeks
(4th LD) Yoon invites Chinese leader Xi to visit S. Korea
USS Ronald Reagan to arrive in S. Korea in apparent warning to N. Korea
(LEAD) Presidential office denies Yoon used foul language to refer to Biden, Congress