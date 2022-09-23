KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KIA CORP. 77,600 DN 1,600
Hanwha 27,400 DN 1,100
DB HiTek 39,550 DN 900
DL 66,200 DN 100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,200 DN 250
SamsungF&MIns 196,500 UP 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 13,400 DN 300
Kogas 36,000 DN 800
HyundaiEng&Const 41,750 DN 1,100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 27,300 DN 600
SK hynix 83,500 DN 2,500
Hanmi Science 33,650 DN 950
GS Retail 26,600 DN 300
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,310 DN 140
SKC 97,600 DN 3,900
HtlShilla 75,000 DN 1,500
Ottogi 476,500 DN 3,000
MERITZ SECU 4,235 DN 70
ORION Holdings 14,450 DN 400
TaekwangInd 762,000 UP 19,000
KCC 247,500 DN 9,500
SKBP 59,700 DN 2,300
Daewoong 20,900 DN 450
AmoreG 30,100 DN 1,950
HyundaiMtr 190,500 DN 3,000
TaihanElecWire 1,565 DN 60
Hyundai M&F INS 31,100 DN 50
Daesang 22,700 UP 50
SKNetworks 4,060 DN 70
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,780 DN 190
POSCO Holdings 236,000 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 610,000 DN 19,000
DB INSURANCE 60,500 UP 1,100
SLCORP 35,600 DN 1,450
Yuhan 54,800 DN 1,000
SamsungElec 54,500 UP 100
NHIS 9,400 DN 100
DongwonInd 234,000 DN 500
KPIC 112,000 DN 500
LS 62,400 DN 1,200
