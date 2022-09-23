KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LOTTE 39,950 DN 900
COSMAX 56,800 DN 4,400
HANATOUR SERVICE 58,300 DN 4,100
Meritz Insurance 33,650 DN 450
Youngpoong 748,000 UP 35,000
LotteChilsung 170,000 UP 1,000
KG DONGBU STL 9,390 DN 200
Hanchem 186,500 DN 9,000
KEPCO 19,750 DN 550
DWS 48,700 DN 1,300
KumhoPetrochem 120,500 DN 4,000
SKTelecom 52,700 UP 1,300
S-1 55,600 DN 900
HANWHA AEROSPACE 74,100 DN 2,300
HyundaiElev 24,550 DN 700
Mobis 206,500 DN 3,000
SamsungSecu 32,850 DN 400
ZINUS 36,200 DN 850
Hanon Systems 9,880 DN 220
SK 214,500 DN 7,500
ShinpoongPharm 20,650 DN 750
SAMSUNG SDS 117,500 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 49,500 DN 2,200
KUMHOTIRE 3,495 DN 60
Handsome 26,600 DN 500
ILJIN MATERIALS 59,200 DN 3,000
Asiana Airlines 13,700 DN 600
COWAY 55,400 DN 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 90,400 DN 3,400
IBK 9,900 UP 20
DONGSUH 21,000 DN 700
SamsungEng 23,750 UP 200
SAMSUNG C&T 108,500 DN 3,000
PanOcean 5,170 DN 250
SAMSUNG CARD 31,400 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 22,750 DN 50
KT 36,350 UP 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL28400 DN600
LOTTE TOUR 11,100 DN 900
LG Uplus 11,350 UP 100
(MORE)
