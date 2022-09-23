KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,700 UP 1,300
KT&G 86,400 0
Doosan Enerbility 16,900 DN 400
Doosanfc 30,750 DN 1,100
LG Display 13,150 DN 700
Kangwonland 25,700 DN 650
NAVER 210,500 UP 4,000
Kakao 61,000 DN 300
NCsoft 330,000 DN 17,000
KIWOOM 81,300 DN 1,100
DSME 22,000 DN 250
HDSINFRA 4,990 DN 150
DWEC 4,545 DN 40
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,600 DN 700
CJ CheilJedang 413,000 DN 4,500
KEPCO KPS 36,250 DN 1,050
LG H&H 663,000 DN 29,000
LGCHEM 604,000 DN 22,000
KEPCO E&C 59,300 DN 2,800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,800 DN 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 27,150 DN 1,900
LGELECTRONICS 84,900 DN 400
Celltrion 167,500 DN 1,500
TKG Huchems 20,100 DN 600
DAEWOONG PHARM 157,500 DN 7,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 56,700 DN 900
KIH 52,900 DN 1,000
GS 45,850 DN 1,550
LIG Nex1 94,300 DN 3,100
Fila Holdings 32,600 DN 900
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 178,000 DN 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,150 UP 1,000
HANWHA LIFE 2,370 UP 100
AMOREPACIFIC 110,500 DN 7,000
FOOSUNG 13,250 DN 850
SK Innovation 164,500 DN 11,000
POONGSAN 27,700 UP 550
KBFinancialGroup 49,400 UP 350
Hansae 16,700 DN 300
Youngone Corp 48,600 DN 900
