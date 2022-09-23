KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 64,900 DN 3,000
GKL 14,950 DN 1,150
KOLON IND 47,000 DN 1,700
HanmiPharm 237,000 DN 2,500
SD Biosensor 27,900 DN 1,150
Meritz Financial 22,900 DN 900
BNK Financial Group 6,530 UP 10
emart 88,900 DN 1,300
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY373 50 DN750
KOLMAR KOREA 38,800 DN 2,000
PIAM 35,800 DN 1,250
HANJINKAL 39,800 DN 1,200
CHONGKUNDANG 79,800 DN 1,300
DoubleUGames 42,200 DN 850
MANDO 48,600 DN 1,250
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 770,000 DN 15,000
Doosan Bobcat 30,700 DN 1,150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,000 DN 750
Netmarble 55,200 DN 1,000
KRAFTON 205,500 DN 11,000
HD HYUNDAI 59,200 DN 800
ORION 103,000 DN 2,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 33,350 DN 2,050
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,250 DN 500
BGF Retail 162,000 DN 2,000
SKCHEM 101,000 DN 4,000
HDC-OP 11,000 DN 400
HYOSUNG TNC 278,000 DN 9,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 366,000 DN 17,000
HANILCMT 13,000 DN 850
SKBS 86,200 DN 3,400
WooriFinancialGroup 11,950 UP 150
KakaoBank 23,450 DN 600
HYBE 144,000 DN 5,000
SK ie technology 65,800 DN 2,600
LG Energy Solution 460,500 DN 28,000
DL E&C 38,250 DN 1,200
kakaopay 55,300 DN 2,600
K Car 15,850 DN 350
SKSQUARE 39,000 DN 450
(END)
