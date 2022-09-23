S. Korean Bond Yields on Sept. 23, 2022
All News 16:38 September 23, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.342 3.278 +6.4
2-year TB 4.180 4.070 +11.0
3-year TB 4.199 4.104 +9.5
10-year TB 4.112 3.997 +11.5
2-year MSB 4.191 4.107 +8.4
3-year CB (AA-) 5.189 5.092 +9.7
91-day CD 3.070 3.040 +3.0
