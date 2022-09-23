S. Korea, Romania hold defense ministerial talks on bilateral cooperation
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- The defense chiefs of South Korea and Romania held talks in Seoul Friday to discuss ways to deepen defense cooperation, Seoul's defense ministry said.
Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup met with his Romanian counterpart Vasile Dincu as the latter arrived in the country to attend DX Korea 2022, an ongoing biennial international defense exhibition in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul, according to Seoul's defense ministry.
The two sides signed a revised letter of intent on promoting defense cooperation and agreed to jointly respond to new transnational security threats, such as in cyber space, it said.
They also agreed to make efforts to swiftly sign an agreement on defense cooperation, it added.
At the meeting, Dincu also welcomed South Korea's efforts to strengthen cooperation with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and proposed increasing multilateral cooperation through Romania and NATO, according to the ministry.
