PM to hold meeting with U.S. Vice President Harris next week in Japan
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo plans to hold a meeting with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris next week in Japan on the sidelines of a state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.
Han and Harris will visit Japan to attend the funeral and their meeting will take place next Tuesday, the ministry said in a statement.
During the meeting, Han and Harris plan to discuss the alliance between Seoul and Washington as well as pending issues on the Korean Peninsula, in the region and the world, it said.
Harris plans to visit South Korea next Thursday after attending the funeral.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actor Ahn Sung-ki being treated for blood cancer
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
S. Korea, U.S. warn of 'overwhelming, decisive' response to any N. Korean nuclear attack
-
Joint statement on key high-level S. Korea-U.S. deterrence dialogue
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday figure in 11 weeks
-
Presidential office defends Yoon over apparent use of foul language
-
(4th LD) Yoon invites Chinese leader Xi to visit S. Korea
-
PPP launches task force against Moon's solar panels project
-
Presidential office defends Yoon over apparent use of foul language
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
USS Ronald Reagan to arrive in S. Korea in apparent warning to N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Presidential office denies Yoon used foul language to refer to Biden, Congress
-
Satellite imagery suggests N. Korea may be preparing to launch new submarine: 38 North