-- Opposition parties resent president's excuse about using foul language without apology (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Bracing for era of exorbitant 8 pct mortgages, 10 pct credit card loans (Kookmin Daily)

-- Russian daughter bids tearful farewell to enlisted father (Donga Ilbo)

-- Russia may conscript another 1 mln amid concerns of full-scale war (Segye Times)

-- 97 pct of nation has COVID-19 antibodies (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Health authorities lift all outdoor mask mandates as 97 pct of nation shows COVID-19 antibodies (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yearning for a 'better death' (Hankyoreh)

-- Slogan without strategy: Yoon's diplomacy in turmoil (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 'Yellow envelope bill' may encourage irregularities under law: law practitioners (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Soaring dollar spooks South Korean exporters (Korea Economic Daily)

