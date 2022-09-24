Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 24.
Korean-language dailies
-- Opposition parties resent president's excuse about using foul language without apology (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Bracing for era of exorbitant 8 pct mortgages, 10 pct credit card loans (Kookmin Daily)
-- Russian daughter bids tearful farewell to enlisted father (Donga Ilbo)
-- Russia may conscript another 1 mln amid concerns of full-scale war (Segye Times)
-- 97 pct of nation has COVID-19 antibodies (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Health authorities lift all outdoor mask mandates as 97 pct of nation shows COVID-19 antibodies (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yearning for a 'better death' (Hankyoreh)
-- Slogan without strategy: Yoon's diplomacy in turmoil (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Yellow envelope bill' may encourage irregularities under law: law practitioners (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Soaring dollar spooks South Korean exporters (Korea Economic Daily)
