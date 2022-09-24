Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 09:24 September 24, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 24.

Korean-language dailies
-- Opposition parties resent president's excuse about using foul language without apology (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Bracing for era of exorbitant 8 pct mortgages, 10 pct credit card loans (Kookmin Daily)
-- Russian daughter bids tearful farewell to enlisted father (Donga Ilbo)
-- Russia may conscript another 1 mln amid concerns of full-scale war (Segye Times)
-- 97 pct of nation has COVID-19 antibodies (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Health authorities lift all outdoor mask mandates as 97 pct of nation shows COVID-19 antibodies (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yearning for a 'better death' (Hankyoreh)
-- Slogan without strategy: Yoon's diplomacy in turmoil (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Yellow envelope bill' may encourage irregularities under law: law practitioners (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Soaring dollar spooks South Korean exporters (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!