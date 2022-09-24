Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Netflix confirms 'Hellbound' season 2

All News 13:46 September 24, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- Netflix confirmed Saturday the acclaimed South Korean horror thriller "Hellbound" will return for a second season.

The sequel to the 2021 drama was revealed Saturday at Tudum, the global fan event of the streaming service.

"Fans can look forward to Season 2 exploring the themes of mortality, sin, and justice with greater scale and depth," the company said in a press release.

Directed by Yeon Sang-ho and based on a webtoon with the same title by Yeon and Choi Gyu-seok, the six-part first season featured supernatural beings appearing out of nowhere to condemn people to hell, and a religious group flourishing as people searched for answers amid the chaos.

The second season will again be directed by Yeon and co-written by Choi, Netflix said.

Promotional images for the second season of "Hellbound" provided by Netflix (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keywords
#Hellbound #Netflix
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!