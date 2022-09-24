Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 262 more COVID-19 cases

All News 16:27 September 24, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 262 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 277,112, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 166 from the Army, 38 from the Air Force, 11 from the Marine Corps and 30 from units under the direct control of the ministry.

There were also 17 cases from the Navy and none from the ministry.

Currently, 2,196 military personnel are under treatment.

A soldier gets tested for COVID-19 at a testing center in central Seoul, in this file photo taken March 26, 2022. (Yonhap)

