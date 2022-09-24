Military reports 262 more COVID-19 cases
All News 16:27 September 24, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 262 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 277,112, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 166 from the Army, 38 from the Air Force, 11 from the Marine Corps and 30 from units under the direct control of the ministry.
There were also 17 cases from the Navy and none from the ministry.
Currently, 2,196 military personnel are under treatment.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
1 person injured, hundreds evacuated as Typhoon Nanmadol nears
-
(LEAD) PPP interim chief caught discussing ex-leader's expulsion in text messages
-
PPP interim chief caught discussing ex-leader's expulsion in text messages
Most Saved
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
Presidential office defends Yoon over apparent use of foul language
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday figure in 11 weeks
-
PPP launches task force against Moon's solar panels project
-
(LEAD) PPP interim chief caught discussing ex-leader's expulsion in text messages
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
Military closely watching North Korea for signs of submarine missile launch
-
Son Heung-min salvages S. Korean draw vs. 10-man Costa Rica in World Cup tuneup
-
(News Focus) Yoon's overseas trip marked by rare summit with Japan, embarrassing hot mic
-
Prison term increased to 40 yrs for man in brutal stalking murder case