PM to leave for Japan to attend Abe's state funeral
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will head for Japan next week to attend a state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the foreign ministry said Saturday.
Han and Chung Jin-suk, interim leader of the ruling People Power Party who doubles as the deputy speaker of the National Assembly, will lead the South Korean delegation for Abe's funeral next Tuesday, the ministry said.
Han plans to head for Japan on Tuesday for a two-day visit, it said.
Discussion is underway to arrange a meeting between Han and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, the ministry said.
On the sidelines of the funeral, Han will hold a meeting with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who plans to attend the funeral, it said.
During the meeting, Han and Harris plan to discuss the alliance between Seoul and Washington as well as pending issues on the Korean Peninsula, in the region and the world, the ministry said earlier.
Harris plans to visit South Korea next Thursday after attending the funeral.
