N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Sunday, South Korea's military said, two days after a nuclear-powered U.S. aircraft carrier arrived here for allied drills.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) provided no further details immediately.
The launch followed reports that Pyongyang seems to be preparing to fire a submarine launched ballistic missile (SLBM).
It marked the North's fifth missile firing since the Yoon Suk-yeol administration took office in May.
Pyongyang last fired eight short-range ballistic missiles in June.
The USS Ronald Reagan carrier strike group arrived in the southeastern port city of Busan on Friday to stage its first combined drills with the South Korean Navy in five years. The joint drills are set to take place in the East Sea later this month.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
1 person injured, hundreds evacuated as Typhoon Nanmadol nears
-
(LEAD) PPP interim chief caught discussing ex-leader's expulsion in text messages
-
PPP interim chief caught discussing ex-leader's expulsion in text messages
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
Presidential office defends Yoon over apparent use of foul language
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday figure in 11 weeks
-
PPP launches task force against Moon's solar panels project
-
(LEAD) PPP interim chief caught discussing ex-leader's expulsion in text messages
-
Former PM Hatoyama apologizes for Japan's wartime brutalities
-
(2nd LD) Military closely watching North Korea for signs of submarine missile launch
-
Military closely watching North Korea for signs of submarine missile launch
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
(News Focus) Yoon's overseas trip marked by rare summit with Japan, embarrassing hot mic