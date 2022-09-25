Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

September 25, 2022

SEOUL, Sep. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/16 Sunny 10

Incheon 23/16 Cloudy 10

Suwon 25/15 Sunny 10

Cheongju 24/15 Cloudy 10

Daejeon 24/15 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 24/12 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 25/16 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 24/16 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 24/16 Cloudy 30

Jeju 26/20 Cloudy 30

Daegu 24/14 Cloudy 30

Busan 25/18 Sunny 20

