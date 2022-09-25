Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 September 25, 2022
SEOUL, Sep. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/16 Sunny 10
Incheon 23/16 Cloudy 10
Suwon 25/15 Sunny 10
Cheongju 24/15 Cloudy 10
Daejeon 24/15 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 24/12 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 25/16 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 24/16 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 24/16 Cloudy 30
Jeju 26/20 Cloudy 30
Daegu 24/14 Cloudy 30
Busan 25/18 Sunny 20
(END)
