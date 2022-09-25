Actor Kwak Do-won caught drunk driving in Jeju
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- Kwak Do-won, a South Korean actor known for starring in action movie blockbuster "Steel Rain," was caught drunk driving in the southern resort island of Jeju on Sunday, police said.
A local resident reported to police that an SUV was not moving in the middle of a road in the northwestern part of the island early in the day, raising suspicion about drunk driving.
Police found Kwak sleeping at the wheel, woke him up and conducted a test that showed his blood alcohol reaching a level high enough to revoke his driver's license. He was later booked on charges of drunk driving.
Police presumed that Kwak had driven about 10 kilometers before falling asleep.
His agency issued a statement later and apologized for the matter. He has lived in Jeju for years.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
1 person injured, hundreds evacuated as Typhoon Nanmadol nears
-
(LEAD) PPP interim chief caught discussing ex-leader's expulsion in text messages
-
PPP interim chief caught discussing ex-leader's expulsion in text messages
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
Presidential office defends Yoon over apparent use of foul language
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday figure in 11 weeks
-
PPP launches task force against Moon's solar panels project
-
(LEAD) PPP interim chief caught discussing ex-leader's expulsion in text messages
-
N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) Military closely watching North Korea for signs of submarine missile launch
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires an unidentified ballistic missile into East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Former PM Hatoyama apologizes for Japan's wartime brutalities
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires one short-range ballistic missile into East Sea: S. Korean military