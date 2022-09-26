Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't to buy 450,000 tons of rice for reserves (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- N. Korea fires ballistic missile in protest against S. Korea, U.S. joint military drills (Kookmin Daily)

-- N. Korea fires short-range ballistic missile into East Sea (Donga Ilbo)

-- North Korea's provocation (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Moon administration turns blind eye to foreign detainees in N. Korea: report (Segye Times)

-- N. Korea fires 600-kilometer-range ballistic missile (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korea needs to accept immigration due to low birthrate: report (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gov't to buy 450,000 tons of rice to stabilize market prices (Hankyoreh)

-- Natural gas prices increase only 3.5 pct amid rising energy prices (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korean companies deposit $90.2 bln in foreign reserves (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea remains AI-illiterate (Korea Economic Daily)

