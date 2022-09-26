(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Sept. 26)

The summit between Korea and Japan did not go well either. Given that relations between the two nations are frosty due to fierce disputes over wartime forced labor and other touchy issues, hopes were high that Yoon might have an opportunity to improve the problem-laden situation. Again, scheduling issues occurred, turning the summit into "informal talks" that lasted around 30 minutes. In a hurriedly arranged meeting, Yoon visited the venue of an event hosted by Kishida in New York, which also touched off criticism from opposition parties in Seoul.