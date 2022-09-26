(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 26)

Korea recorded a trade shortfall for the fifth consecutive month in August when it widened to $9.47 billion. In the first 20 days of this month, the imbalance snowballed to $29.21 billion, exceeding the annual record high of $20.62 billion posted in 1996. The widening shortfall is highly likely to cause a deficit in the current account, a broad measure of the nation's global trade in goods and services as well as net earnings on cross-border investments. If that happens, Korea will suffer a twin deficit together with the fiscal deficit.